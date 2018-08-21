It's Still Hot in Omaha!

La Festa

In keeping with our Authentic Ethnic series we've been bringing you, we'd like to remind you to attend La Festa Italiana on Friday, August 31 to Sunday, September 2nd. The annual family-friendly event features all of your favorite Italian favorites from cannoli to cannelloni, from aged sausage and salami to spaghetti. Thrown every year by The American Italian Heritage Society, the event features music, dancing, food, fireworks, and fun for the whole family! Learn more on the Events Page

Go With the Flo

Taste of Florence had been planned for September 9th, with proceeds benefiting Florence Home Healthcare Center. Sadly, the event failed to secure enough vendors, and has been cancelled. Coordinators encourage those who had planned to attend to learn more and donate to https://www.omahaseniorcare.org/ In the mean time, tell us your favorite Florence flavor! Drop us a comment or email Crumbs@TheReader.Com. Next week, we'll visit all of your picks and post live from each location on our Instagram (@TheReaderOmahaDish)

Walk-A-Mile Dundee

The 26th annual Dundee day is this Saturday, August 25 from 8am to 11pm. The event will feature a sidewalk sale, food trucks, and Dundee-exclusive businesses, as well as the sights, sounds, and smells of the historic neighborhood. A beer garden, parade, and contests will run throughout the day as hundreds of vendors occupy Underwood for the day. Learn more by visiting the Facebook Page