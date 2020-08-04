Banh Mi Stop (For a Few Days)

The Bellevue Banh Mi is closing for plumbing repairs, but you can get your fix at Inner Rail

Sara Locke

Banh Mi Shop

The Bellevue location of The Banh Mi Shop will be closed for the next several days while a plumbing issue is addressed. The Inner Rail location will remain open and active during normal hours, and the original Bellevue location at 923 Galvin Rd South will reopen once these repairs are complete. Follow along on Facebook for sandwich shots, specials, and plumbing updates.

 

Early Bird

The second Early Bird location has scheduled their grand opening for Monday, August 10th. The long awaited opening will bring new life to Shadow Lake, which struggled pre-Covid with emptying bays. Expect the same menu and specials as your Farnam location in the new Papillion Early Bird at 7775 Olsen.

Julio’s

The Facebook page representing Julio’s continues to taunt fans. The Tex-Mex spot abruptly closed in June after more than four decades. Shortly thereafter, a buyer was announced and a reopening became eminent. New hours have been posted, and loyal Omahans are lining up (six feet apart, not touching, and wearing masks, obviously) to celebrate the restaurant’s return. Follow along on Facebook for updates and opening dates.


