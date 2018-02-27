Brunos Closes, LoSole Goes to Las Vegas

Bye Bye Bruno

Bruno's Pasta Co has closed after only a few months in business. While the passion showed promise, the establishment failed to find a following and has permanently closed. The menu was approachable, but the execution was anything but. Hand made and high quality, chef AJ Swanda (Ugly Duck) is a pleasure in any kitchen. Pay attention to what he's doing next! A certain Reader writer may have spied him behind the sushi counter at Yoshitomo this weekend...

Virtuoso Goes to Vegas

David LoSole will be presenting at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas this March. The Virtuoso owner will be speaking on Tuesday, March 20th, offering a keynote speech and demonstration on a 20 inch pie. For a list of speakers and events, visit https://www.pizzaexpo.com/