Just Peachy

“A man should never refuse to taste a peach. He may never get the chance again. Life is short. Remember what the Starks say… Winter is Coming.”

Yes, I am still mad about the final season, but the point remains. In a world turned upside down, we should never refuse to taste a peach. And today is your lucky day, as The Fruit Truck will be in Papillion dropping off Georgia peaches and Washington cherries. Move fast, as drops offs are limited to an 11:15-12pm window. That’s right now. Did you miss it already? Such is summer, my friends.

Prices and how to order:

12.5 lbs per box of Peaches

Reserve today today at www.myfruittruck.com

$33 Reserve/Walk up and Pay at the Truck

25 lbs per box of Peaches

Reserve today today at www.myfruittruck.com

$49 Reserve/walk up and Pay at the Truck

10 lbs per box of Cherries

Reserve today today at www.myfruittruck.com

$35.00 Reserve/Walk up and Pay at the Truck

20 lbs per box of Cherries

Reserve today today at www.myfruittruck.com

$55.00 Reserve/Walk up and Pay at the Truck

When: Tuesday, June 30th from 11:15am-12:00pm

Where: Papillion, NE Casey’s, 609 Magnolia Ave

Caniglia’s A Mano

The Caniglia name has served Omaha for generations, and with a new offering having just completed its soft open, they are hoping to serve for generations more. Located at 13178 Lincoln Rd in Papillion, the new establishment will serve as a pub and pizzeria. Initially, the family hoped to offer pasta bakes on their menu, but realizing the demand would hinder quality, they opted to focus the menu for the time being.

In addition to standard opening efforts, the new establishment has been met with a bit of resistance. Due to recent events involving a restaurant run by a family of the same name, the Caniglias have faced a bit of trolling. The family has met the public with patience and transparency, pledging their support of equality efforts and anti-discriminatory policies.

The grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7th, and the full menu can be found Here