Celebrity Chef Event Settles on Star

Celebrity Chef Event

Food Bank of the Heartland has signed their 2019 pick for their Annual Celebrity Chef event on Thursday, March 7! Tyler Florence will headline the 18th installment of the yearly fundraiser benefiting the Food Bank. The event will feature cooking demonstrations by Chef Florence, as well as appetizers from local restaurants and a dinner menu inspired by Chef Florence’s dishes. Tax deductible sponsorship, tables, and dinner tickets are all available, and funds raised provide emergency relief to families in our community. For more information, visit FoodBank For the Heartland's Website or contact Joanie Mullin

Food Truck Rodeo

Get your fill of food trucks this weekend in Benson! The Food Truck Rodeo is scheduled for September 14 from 4pm to 11pm. A Dj, beer garden, and a fleet of 15 food trucks will line Military Ave, along with tables, portable restrooms, and several outdoor bars. Enjoy the sights, sounds, and sensational flavors of Fall! For more details, head to https://www.facebook.com/events/400737830393453/?event_time_id=400737840393452

Graley’s Grand Opening

Graley's Creamery and Confections will open Saturday, September 15 at 147 N Washington in Papillion. Summer may be over, but the time is just right for a sweet treat from this brand new old fashioned ice cream shop! We'll see you there!

Writers Wanted

Do you want to use your voice to tell Omaha about food trends that excite you? Are you looking for a platform to discuss change in Omaha's culinary climate? If the local dining culture excites you, get in touch with us! The Reader is always looking for new voices to join our team! Email Sara@TheReader.Com