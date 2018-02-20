Celebrity Chef Stops By

The Smoking Goat

The Corner of 15805 is Nearly Ready to Start Seating Guests

Coming soon to 15805 West Maple Rd, The Smoking Goat will be a rustic spot featuring Chef Andrew Loughrey's from scratch menu of casual fare. The establishment is still seeking cooks, servers, hosts, dishwashers, and bartenders.

Dandelion

The groundhog tells us nothing. The true signal of the change of seasons is when Dandelion starts scheduling their lineup of chefs to host the weekly pop-up. If you have a restaurant concept idea, authentic ethnic, or killer family recipe you’re dying to share with Omaha, or if you just want to stalk the food porn and stay informed of the roster, head to Dandelion’s Facebook page.

Mode de Vie Coming Soon

A new concept by SamFam founder Ron Samuelson and his nephews Aaron and Justin Halbert is on the horizon. Mode de Vie is planning a summer open in Regency. Their world tour now includes Mediterranean from Della Costa, NOLA at Herbe Sainte, and a new French influence at Mode De Vie.We see you, SamFam. We see you.

Curtis Stone

This year’s annual celebrity chef event benefitting Food Bank for the Heartland will be hosted by Chef Curtis Stone. The March 1st event will feature talks, a cooking demonstration, and dinner prepared by Chef Stone. A very few tickets are still available, so reserve your spot today! Can’t make it? Donate at https://foodbankheartland.org/celebrity-chef/