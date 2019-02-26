Coffee, Frybread, and a Kitchen Closes

Opening Today

Cups Café at Little Italy opens today at 1502 S 10th street. The offshoot of No More Empty Pots serves local seasonal food and specialty coffee for a cause. Featured coffees will come from both local roasters, and through established roasters in Kansas City. As with all “No More Empty” ventures, there is a mission behind each mouth served. Stop in for the always exceptional experience, with a side of neighborhood empowerment and food security. Follow No More Empty Pots to learn more about their mission and upcoming establishments (hint: another café is on the way!)

Tacos Aren’t a Tuesday-Only Holiday

Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition will host Four Winds Indian Taco fundraiser on Saturday, March 9th from noon to 6pm. Featuring fry-bread and Indian tacos, large orders can be delivered by reaching out to Hermus at 402-881-1617 or Mitch at 402-484-1876.

Event location: 2240 Landon Court

The Kitchen is Closed

Local Beer, Patio, and Kitchen has closed their Old Market location at 902 Dodge street after four years. Ongoing construction has made accessing the location a challenge, and owners made the decision to relocated to Village Pointe shopping center. The new location’s opening date has yet to be set, but The Reader will keep you posted on updates. While you wait for the new West Omaha location, be sure to stop in to any of Local’s other locations in Lincoln, Gretna, and Millard.