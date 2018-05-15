Crafting a Perfect Evening

Second Draft

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will replace midtown's Marcus theater this fall. If Midtown Crossing wasn't already your dinner and a movie go-to, it will be once the dine-in theater opens this fall. Alamo will be hosting this summer's Movies in the Park every Monday at Turner Park in Midtown.

Craft Sliders + Beer

As a humble non-chef and non-restaurant owner, I can't understand how Craft + Sliders will manage to sustain itself. I usually give a restaurant a month or so to work out the bugs of opening, but decided that a place that made burgers should be able to do so out of the gate. Not only was the service attentive, friendly, and knowledgeable, the menu is almost frustratingly rich. A few minutes torturing myself over what to order, I settled on the Blue (tomato bacon jam, Founders Dirty Bastard Onions, arugula, and blue cheese aioli) and the Al Pastor (marinated pork loin, grilled pineapple, and queso fresco) Everything tasted fresh, in spite of my affinity for everything covered in pungent cheese, every ingredient spoke for itself. The restaurant is firing on all cylinders and was an unexpectedly needed addition to downtown Omaha. Please go. And please take me with you, there are so many burgers I haven't tried yet!

https://www.craftsbomaha.com/