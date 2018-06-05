Crave Closes, Open Grove, Hillside Solves and a Frosted Friend For a Trafficking End

Craving Killed

Crave at Midtown Crossing has closed its doors. One of the original offerings on Farnam, owners cited failed negotiations as the cause of the closure. Many point to tiered leases as the reason for the move, while others speculate that Midtown Crossing simply appeals to a younger demographic. Co-Owner Jacquelle Lane originally released a statement that Crave was relocating to West Omaha, however Crave has since stated that they have no plans to operate in Omaha at this time. Gift cards can be redeemed at other Crave locations, and a statement will be released soon about how to go about refunding cards you have purchased.

You’re Hot, Have a Pint

Of ice cream, obviously. This June, 100% of profits from pint sales at Ted and Wally’s will support Magdalene Omaha, which provides support, recovery, and housing to victims of sex trafficking.

Fresh From the Grove

Fresh, cold-pressed juices, golden milk lattes, smoothie bowls, and a variety of non-dairy milks all make The Grove Juicery at 2401 Farnam worth the stop. The spot is still working out some new-business bugs with streamlining service, but don’t let that stop you from giving them a shot!https://www.facebook.com/thegrovejuicery/

Go Tell it on the Hillside

Many Omaha restaurants and businesses have thrown out their own garbage disposal services in favor of Hillside’s composting services. Even as local fooderies reach out to food rescues and adjust their purchasing and portion sizes to reduce waste, there is always more that can be done. Enter Hillside Solutions! Learn more about what they do and how you can help by following Hillside Solutions