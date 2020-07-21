Creative Culinary Problem Solving

Plan of Action

Chefs, hospitality staff, and restaurant owners are still regrouping and forming battle plans, often on an hour-by-hour basis. Having no precedent or blueprint to finding a sustainable business model that keeps staff and clients healthy during a pandemic, while finding profitability, isn’t stopping these intrepid establishments from looking for the best answers.

While we celebrate each of these establishment’s innovations, we never lose sight of the difficult decisions they are having to make among their own work families. Please continue to compassionately and patiently support your local establishments while they find footing.

Be sure to check a restaurant’s social media pages before heading out, follow distancing protocol, and for the love of all that is delicious, keep your negative reviews about wait times to yourself.

Double Zero Pizza

With a planned opening of Mid-August, Double Zero Pizza is ready to sling your slices! Located at 1405 S 204th street in Elkhorn, DZ will smack of your favorite Pizza Pie Guys slices, with a stone-oven twist. PPG’s Dan Reid is taking the helm, and the establishment will offer a focused menu of affordable beer, cocktails, and wine. Look also for assorted wings, burgers, and desserts at the new neighborhood hang. Follow Double Zero on Facebook for future menu, opening events, and hours of operation.

D&D Frozen Cakes

Looking for something delicious to do this weekend? Grab yourself a $10 ticket and come meet the Dad and Daughter Duo behind D&D Frozen Cakes! Your ticket buys you two cake samples, as well as raffle entry for a free cake and for discounted services. The event will practice social distancing, so wear your mask (or prepare to be offered one at the sanitizing station) and be mindful of space. You can buy your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dd-frozen-cake-testing-tickets-113794985866?fbclid=IwAR0cfFEz5zV4ykijpHq3JLkF11ASTOG2vBLSEdfhySpol8TuB1hvYRruUoM

Show up and support this family’s sweet endeavor, and don’t take this as a personal threat, but if there isn’t any cinnamon toast crunch cake left when I get there, I’m not going to tell you guys about these events anymore. Don’t test me.