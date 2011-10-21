Fruit over fruit loops is the underlying motive for Slow Food USA and its chapters to address why it’s easier and less expensive to eat junk, or is it? On Sept. 17, Slow Food USA launched the $5 challenge, asking people to cook slow food for the cost of fast food. More than 30,000 people stepped up to create 5,572 meals, according to Emily Walsh, public relations manager for Slow Food USA. Those wishing to participate can still host an event or create a meal and post the recipe to their website through Food Day on Oct. 24.

In Omaha, Food Day will be celebrated at Aksarben Village on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. – 1p.m. Food Day was created to encourage people to eat real food. Part of Sunday’s events will include free breakfast for kids provided by Hunger Free Heartland, a movie screening of Good Food will be showing at 1:30 p.m. at Aksarben Cinema, cooking demonstrations by Metro’s Culinary Arts Institute and booths providing children’s activities.

If you want to celebrate Food Day indoors rather than out, but you feel like eating out rather than in, stop by Dante Pizzeria. Chef Nick Strawhecker just returned from a flavor finding mission in Italy. Those who get their reservations in on time can relax and enjoy a multi-region, five-course menu using locally foods in Italian dishes. Each dish will be paired with a specially selected wine. To make a reservation email infor@dantepizzeria.com or call 402.932.3078