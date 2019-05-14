Dog Going, Going, Almost Gone









Bye Bye, B&B

B&B Grill and Arcade owners have made the decision to begin the process of shutting down the Bellevue staple. The projected final date of service is July 28th. The restaurant will be winding down in style. College World Series Dogs will be in play, as well as a weekly steak night in June. Give them a follow on Facebook to hear about upcoming specials and events as the owners say goodbye.

Food Truck Extravaganza

Head to Infusion Brewing on Saturday, May 18th for the Third Annual Food Truck Extravaganza! Live music, games, and Wild Junkie Mobile Boutique will join vendors including:

– The Dire Lion Grille & Chippy

– Hawk’s Pizzas

– 402 BBQ

– Well Seasoned

– Chaima’s African Cuisine

– Street Side Foods

– Sergeant Brown Around Town

– Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck

– Scooter Dogs

– Take’em Catering