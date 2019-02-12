Don and Millies Goes to the Dogs

The Dog Days Aren't Over

Today, and every Tuesday from 4pm-9pm, Don and Millies donates 20% of all business to HUGS, Heartland German Shepherd Rescue. The volunteer-rub non profit rescues, rehabilitates, treats, and finds German Shepherds safe, permanent homes in the Omaha area. Simply tell your cashier you' are there in support of HUGS and a portion of your total will be donated directly. That's really all there is to do! To learn more, donate, adopt, or volunteer with HUGS, visit their website at https://www.heartlandgsrescue.org/

Celebrity Chef Event, Tickets Still Available

Back in September, The Reader told you about Food Bank for the Heartland's annual celebrity chef event. They organization will host Tyler Florence for this year's event, and food will be prepared by Tri-Omega. Students are still needed to assist with prep, and information can be found Here, Tickets for the Thursday, March 7th event are still available Here.

No More Reasons Not to Know

If you still aren't familiar with the work being done and the services being offered by No More Empty Pots, take this cold, snowy, clearly unproductive day to learn a little about this community-minded organization making Omaha a better place to live, work, and eat. Learn about the upcoming Community Workforce Training Event, or any of the other informative opportunities NMEP provides by visiting https://www.nmepomaha.org/