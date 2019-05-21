Fish and Chips, Cupcakes for Blood, and a Free Lunch









On the Hook

A new addition is coming to the Omaha Food Truck scene. On the Hook Fish and Chips will celebrate their grand opening this Friday and Saturday (May 24th and 25th) in the parking lot at Thunderhead Brewing (1037 Jones). The truck covers 6 states, bringing their line-caught Alaskan cod to fans across the Midwest. A from-scratch batter and line of signature dipping sauces separate this fried fish from your fast food favorite.

For a thorough look at the truck’s menu and location, head to https://www.facebook.com/OnTheHookFishAndChips/

Bleed For a Cupcake?

This Friday, May 24th, Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive in Aksarben Village with free Jones Bros cupcakes to participants. A recent Red Cross report showed a catastrophic shortage, especially in Universal Type O blood. Find donation centers and check your eligibility by heading to https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

To attend the Aksarben event, follow https://www.facebook.com/events/2331079100514313/

Summer Food Programs

For many children, the free and reduced school lunch program provided most or all of the nutrition they had access to in a day. Many families are making hard decisions about whether to keep lights on or food in the cupboards. No child should dread summer, and no parent should have to watch their child go hungry. Several Omaha organizations are working hard to prevent hunger in our community. If you or someone you know is facing food insecurity, text “Eat up” to 877-877 for a list of locations where food is being made available to those in need.