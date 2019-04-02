Flood Effects Still Washing In

Dangerous Morels

Experts are warning that morel season may be shifting from challenging adventure to mission impossible this year. The porous nature of the fungus means that the mushroom cannot be properly cleansed of contaminants after this season’s devastating floods. The morel of this story? Know your mushrooms, know your locations, and when in doubt, ditch that sprout.

Relief in a SNAP

If recent floods have your home or business under water, you may qualify for Disaster SNAP benefits. After the disaster declaration from the March floods, disaster benefits became available to those in affected areas. Whether it’s water damage or power outages that have your spring all washed up, relief may be a few clicks away. To find out more and to apply for benefits visit http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Some-Nebraskans-May-Be-Eligible-for-Disaster-SNAP-Funds.aspx

Food Trucks to the Rescue

× Expand Johnny Ricco's Brooklyn Pizza

Johnny Ricco's Brooklyn Pizza, in collaboration with Omaha Food Truck Association and several local food trucks showed up in a big way on March 31st. In an effort to raise funds for Bellevue residents and first responders dealing with the aftermath of the March flooding, the wheeled wonders raised more than $7,000, as well as taking in donations of clean water and serving free food to those affected. All funds and goods donated to the event will remain in Bellevue, and another event is being planned to benefit Fremont. For information about upcoming events and food truck locations, follow Omaha Food Truck Association

Do you know of any other organizations working to aid those displaced, or benefiting first responders? Contact Sara@TheReader.Com and we'll be sure to give them a signal boost!