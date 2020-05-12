Florence Mill Makes Lemonade

A High Note



High Peak Asian has announced their reopening date.

Fans of the restaurant, which specializes in Burmese and Thai cuisine, were disappointed with the establishment’s planned closure at the end of 2019. Loyalists are preparing to make the drive to the new location at 2840 S 70th street in Lincoln, and won’t have to wait much longer. Owners have scheduled their grand reopening for Monday, May 18th.

The establishment will allow dine-in service, with capacity never exceeding 50%. Takeout and to-go orders can be placed by calling 402-904-7300. Welcome back!

Florence Mill Calls it a Year

While all Farmer’s Markets have been put on hold for the month of May, Florence Mill has made the announcement that they will forego the event this year in an effort to revamp the grounds.

Extensive work is being executed to make Florence Mill 2021’s Market to Meet at, including:

The installation of restroom facilities

An outdoor prep and handwashing sink

Repainting

Redesigning and creating safety improvements to the patio

and Field repairs

In the mean time, be sure to reach out to the growers and artisans you’ve loved seeing at the market year after year. Direct from the growers is not only the most delicious option, it’s the best way to support these farmers and small business owners. We can’t wait to see you next spring!

Ahmad’s

While Omaha continues to watch as many of our beloved establishments make hard decisions to close, some are finding new life in even the toughest of circumstances. After announcing the January closure of his Old Market establishment after thirty years, Ahmad Nazar is ready to bring his Persian cuisine back on the scene. With a new establishment at 4646 Dodge street in Dundee, Ahmad’s will begin serving again next week.

Visit the website for a look at the menu,

Follow on Facebook for opening date details and Covid precautions, and

Call 402-341-9616 to place orders