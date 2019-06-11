Gerda’s Bids Omaha Goodbye, Crescent For the Win









One Year Later



It’s been nearly a year since Gerda’s passing, and the family has made the decision not to continue operating without their Matriarch and founder. The restaurant will operate under reduced hours leading up to closure on June 22nd. The new hours are Thursday through Saturday, 6am to 9pm, closed Sunday through Wednesday.

Best Sandwich in Omaha

Crescent Moon Ale House has been named the best sandwich in Nebraska by Big 7 Travel. The Global Travel Site named Crescent’s Reuben as the leading sammie in the state. For a complete list of winners from across the country, check Here

Do you agree with this ruling? Tell us your pick for Nebraska’s best sandwich in the comments, or by emailing Sara@TheReader.Com

Forno

The latest in Nick Strawhecker’s ventures has opened, and The Reader’s Katy Spratte Joyce will be issuing a review. For a teaser of our experience at the Italian endeavor, check out our Instagram @TheReaderOmahaDish