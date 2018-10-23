Get Mouthy at This Grand Opening

There's a New Mouth in Town

× Expand Crawfish Chowder at Mouth of the South

In April of 2017, a fire ravaged Florence favorite Mouth of the South. After several false starts, attempts work with a contractor and architect to rebuild failed, and it was determined that the establishment was a total loss. For well over a year, fans of the establishment’s Catfish Po’boys and Kickin Chicken have refused to give up hope, and that patience is about to pay off. After a very long soft open, finding and training new staff, reworking their menu, and breaking in their new home at 7051 Ames Ave, Mouth of the South is finally ready to host a grand opening. Follow them on Facebook for reopening week specials and to catch the new menu reveal!

Sakura Festival

Friends of Japan at UNO will host an all ages Sakura Festival on Friday, November 2nd from 6pm to 8:30pm. The Exchange program participants will offer performances including a fashion show, traditional dance, Japanese pop-culture dance, Taiko, martial arts demonstrations, as well as booths teaching traditional skills such as origami and calligraphy. There will be an auction, as well as traditional Japanese dishes served at the event, which will take place at the Milo Bail Student Center. For more information, you can visit the Student's Event Page

Friendsgiving

When I was first starting out in life, I had built a solid tribe of friends. Somehow, none of us had a conventional family with whom to spend significant holidays, and thus started our Misfits Thanksgiving tradition. Our own recipes, slasher flicks, and then we would bake and decorate cookies to bring to local soup kitchens. Today, there is a program designed for groups like mine, people who want to enjoy the holiday and give a little love in return. No Kid Hungry is launching their annual Friendsgiving promotion, offering a fundraising page, recipes from celebrity chefs, and fundraising incentives to teams who take their Friendsgiving to new heights! To sign up and host your own event this fall, head to https://friendsgiving.nokidhungry.org/Account/Register?fbclid=IwAR06hUXKApcAGjZePDddBUnyyyDGzVy9S5uBRuOPG6aLaXHuj-mtwHMFoFQ. Feed your friends, support an incredible cause, and have a little fun! Better than talking politics with your Uncle Dave over dry turkey, amiright?