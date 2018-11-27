Giving Tuesday, Kitchen Council, and a Shop and Sip

A Holiday Chef Event

The Kitchen Council is hosting their first ever Community Table Pop-Up dinner. The December 5th Chef’s Potluck will feature an appetizer, dinner, and dessert to showcase each chef’s culinary strengths. The event is a celebration of the Kitchen Council’s successful first year operating with area foodpreneurs. This is the first in what is intended to be a series of community events. $30 buys your entrance, meal, and live entertainment by Leavenworth Slim. Find more information and purchase tickets at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eftwsmd72399dd0d&llr=6ykeakjab

Kitchen Council40 Arena Way #11

Council Bluffs

Shop and Sip

Get your holiday shopping done, sample snacks and flavors from area restaurants, and enjoy an Omaha afternoon with One Pacific Place. On December 5th, OPP will host Gather and Grow, a shopping and sampling event featuring tastings, savings, and prizes from the Mall’s vendors. Mention the event for discounts at Red Mango, Jos. A. Bank, L'Occitane en Provence - Omaha/One Pacific Place, Chico's, Sur La Table, Five Salon, Apricot Lane, Omaha Landmark Luggage, 801 Grill Omaha, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Eddie Bauer One Pacific Place, and TALBOTS. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/2056714334387504/

Give Til It's Good

This Giving Tuesday, consider pouring your generosity into local food non-profits! So many organizations are working to prevent food insecurity, reduce waste, improve growing practices, and raise the culinary culture in our community. Tag us in your #GivingTuesday posts so we can help boost your signal!