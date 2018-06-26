Grace on the Go

Table Grace Café has gone mobile! The pay-what-you-will establishment has decided to hit the road with the official launch of a food truck. This Saturday at the Bellevue Farmer’s Market, Mobile Grace Café will expand to offer even more to their community. The truck has already been showcased at TinyFest Midwest and Plattsmouth’s FoodTruck Wars.

Lobsterfest

The Great American Lobster Fest is heading to **MidAmerica Center! June 29, 30th, and July 1st will be a family-friendly crustacean celebration! Enjoy fresh seafood, live music, and local artisans selling their wares. The decadent decapod will be flown in from East Coast waters and showcased among many non-seafood options, but really, why? When hedonism is on the menu, be sure you’re getting every advantage possible. In this case, it comes in the form of discounts for registering online. Preorder GA tickets at $5 off with coupon code Edge5 and get $10 off of VIP with Code EdgeVIP10 at checkout. Get your tickets Here. If you've already purchased admission, which is now free due to the change in venue, you will be compensated with food tickets at the door!

Nebraska Asian Fest

Lewis and Clark Landing will host Nebraska Asian Fest Saturday, July 28th beginning at 8:45am with a blessing from the Tibetan Monks. YoYo Championship, beer garden, lumpia, music, and a rich cultural experience await you, but tickets seem unlikely to last! Learn more and get your tickets on Facebook

Goodbye, Gerda

If you’ve ever been to Gerda’s Bakery, you’ll know the namesake had more than the recipe for amazing pastry, but the recipe for a warm life. Services were scheduled for today, Tuesday, June 26, at 10am. Family also accepted guests last night. The bakery will remain open without its matriarch, and family will let their actions serve as eulogy, continuing to bring Gerda’s heart to her community.