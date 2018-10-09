I Love The Wagyu Say That

A Rare Medium Well Done

Join chef Steve Brown on November 4th and 5th for two Block 16 hosted events that will reset the standard for steak. The first event will feature 12 courses of domestic Wagyu from Imperial Wagyu. The second event will feature 9 courses with Wagyu sourced in Japan, including a rare taste of True Hyogo Kobe Beef, which requires special certifications to serve in an official capacity. Chef Brown is one of few American citizens who hold such certifications, making this a truly unique opportunity. Cost for the evening is $225 per ticket. Purchase tickets and peruse the complete menu with wine pairing at http://chefstevebrown.com/cosecha/

Opening Today!

Chelle Alfaro, owner of My Chelle's Salsa and the new Mama Chelle’s, is launching her first dinner service tonight from 4pm to 8pm, or until they’ve sold out. The service will be small and simple, offering a choice of traditional pork tamale meal or a vegetarian taco meal. Find them at 7830 s 123rd Plaza

Why Won’t You Just Meat Me in the Middle[Eastern]

On Sunday, October 21 from 12pm to 6pm, Saint Mary Antiochian Orthodox (10303 Boyd st.) is hosting a Middle Eastern Meal that just screams I Lubya! (Sorry, had to.) Hummus, khubz, Salata, Kibbeh, Ruz and Lubya, and Baklawa (I spelled that right. Promise.) Grab your tickets by visiting the Events Page on Facebook