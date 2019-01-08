It's About Valentine!

Nepali To-Go

After the success of Himalayan Java's Momo pop-up events, the shop at 329 S 16th has decided to expand their offerings of traditional Himalayan and Nepali foods. Beginning this week, Himalayan Java will be offering a Himalayan lunch box to-go every Thursday. For their inaugural offering, the menu consists of spicy Goat Curry with rice, lentil soup, and sweet Himalayan chai. The lunchboxes will cost $15. Follow Himalayan Java on Facebook for future menus!

A Slice of Omaha

Omaha Culinary Tours is hosting a pizza party you don't want to miss! The first event will take place this Saturday from 2pm-5pm. Park and board the bus, which will take you on a tour of some of Omaha's sweetest spots for a slice! Learn about the owners, the culture, and what makes each pie unique. Samples of 5-7 of the restaurants are included, as are talks from the owners who bring their passion for pizza to each of these locations. For more details, to find future dates, and to purchase tickets, head to The events page

Pretzel Fest

Saturday January 26th, Farnam House Brewing will host Pretzel Fest from11am to Midnight. From sweet [Stout grain pretzel drizzled with chocolate] to savory [Rye pretzel served with house queso and keller mustard] to straight sumptuous [steak, onion ring, and horseradish on a pretzel bun] get your fix at Farnam House! Event details at https://www.facebook.com/events/315485465846575/?active_tab=discussion

My Furry Valentine

It's coming. The day of hearts and flowers is nearly upon us, and doesn't your Valentine deserve a truly unique evening? This year, take your love bug to Henry Doorly's Sweetheart Dinner at the Zoo! One ticket purchases admission, dinner, and drinks for two. This 21 and over event will be just the thing to unlock your inner animal [Insert sexy cat noise that I can't actually make in real life]. To make your reservation, head to https://www.facebook.com/events/588564231581336/?event_time_id=588564238248002