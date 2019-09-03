Lola’s is Ready to Dun-Do It









Something New Comes to the Table

Having returned last year from an 8 year stint in New York, Omaha native Clare Bartolomei was eager to make her mark on the city’s design and cuisine. Bringing her passion for local culture and her faith in Omaha’s talent, she is ready to launch Lola in the space formerly occupied by Kitchen Table Dundee. The new establishment will feature Bartolomei’s love of design, carbs, and caffeine. Expect an espresso and wine bar, house-made breads and pastries, and a selection of charcutier and sandwiches.

What we’re excited for: Olive Oil Cake

Follow along on Instagram at @LolasOmaha

Lola’s 4952 Dodge

Last Chance Café



This weekend’s Oktoberfest will be your chance to send Gerda’s off with a proper party. The establishment closed back in June, but has decided to reopen for one last Oktoberfest. Friday and Saturday from 4pm-midnight, enjoy beer on tap, music and dancing, and a selection of German fare to say farewell. Stop by Gerda’s at 5180 Leavenworth for the Fest to put it all to rest.