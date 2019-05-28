Mexican To-Go, Ixtapa to Close









Last Stop Ixtapa

After 7 years in Bellevue, Ixtapa Mexican Grill will be closing this week. The last day for service will be May 31st. Owners have decided to move back closer to their southern home, but wish Bellevue a fond farewell after their warm tenure in the area.

The establishment at 3905 Twin Creek Drive will be occupied by a fresh Mexican take, and The Reader will bring you more details as they become available.

Strawberry Wine

Kimmel Orchard in Nebraska City is preparing for the annual Strawberry Festival on June 8th. The event will feature food, live music, and hand-picked strawberry wines and hard ciders. For more information and to purchase tickets head to https://www.facebook.com/events/426166954869653/

Tickets prices:

$5 for adults 14 and older

$3 for children 3-13

$3 for active or retired military, as well as seniors aged 62+

and children under 3 are free!

Get Fresh with Au Courant

If you think Au Courant is on the cutting edge of fresh, just wait until you see what they’ve cooked up for their June 29th Farm to Table Culinary Tour! This incredibly exclusive event is open only to 14 guests to ensure an intimate experience for participants. From Swallow’s Nest to Jayna’s Store, join Chef Ben Maides for 5-hour tour and tasting menu. For full details and to grab one of these elusive tickets, head to https://www.facebook.com/events/391934691401504/