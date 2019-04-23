







Kathman-du It, Dumpling

The grand opening for Kathmandu Momo Station is scheduled for today, April 23rd, and 5 pm. Located in the Carnation Room at Scriptown, Kathmandu will be creating a video reel of Momo virgins trying their first bite. It will be a delicious addition to the Blackstone family, so be sure to stop down and grab a bite!

Poke, Man

Part of the renovations taking place at One Pacific Place (103rd and Pacific) this spring will include the addition of at least one new restaurant. With more than three dozen locations operating nationally, and another 2 dozen in the works, PokeWorks is planning an Omaha location for 2019. The responsibly sourced Poke chain has perfected the art of the bowl, without losing the integrity of the healthful traditional dish. For a complete menu, including a build-your-own-bowl and Poke burritos, visit http://www.pokeworks.com/

There’s Still Time

Be sure to vote for the Best of the Big O! Voting is open until May 1, and you can vote in as many or as few categories as you choose. Support your favorite Omaha establishments by helping them earn their Best Of status today! Vote Here

Something in Common

Flagship Common’s location of Blatt Beer and Table is offering half off unlimited draft beer and complimentary Bavarian pretzel bites with the purchase of an entrée or sandwich. Bites are served with German Rosemary Mustard and Gruyere Fondue. This offer is good on Wednesdays, and only at the Flagship location.