Olive You, Goodbye









Olive and Ashes

Owner Nick Bartholomew knew he was in for a fight opening a high-end pizza place at 12221 Mary Plaza. The location is famous for its turn-over, and for watching places sink due to low traffic. It was more than the artisanal shop could overcome and the restaurant, which opened in January, announced its closure early this week. Don’t despair, pizza lovers. Bartholomew will be opening another pizza venture in the upcoming La Vista Centre Mall.

One Pacific Poke

One Pacific Place has announced the Grand Opening Celebration for PokeWorks will take place on Saturday, August 10th from 11am to 9pm. During the celebration, Poke Bowls will be buy one get one free with gifts and prizes handed out throughout the duration of the event. A Welcome to the Neighborhood event is being hosted by One Pacific place this Friday, August 2nd from 11am to 2pm, with free Dole Whip with any purchase, and prizes from Star 104.5. PokeWorks is now open at One Pacific Place.

The Bad Breath

Helmed by Kristina Lee and Josh Foo, The Bad Breath classifies themselves as an “entertainment website”. A YouTube Channel run by the dynamic and often delirious duo is dedicated to food porn, cooking tutorials, and debauchery. You can subscribe to their utter nonsense at The Bad Breath, and you can sample the fruits of their shenanigans when Nite Owl hosts a Bad Breath Brunch Popup Event August 4th from 11am to 2pm. You have my personal guarantee that this event will be ridiculous and ridiculously delicious.