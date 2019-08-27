Omaha Bye-Cycle









Tacoberfest 2019

The fast approaching annual event will run Friday, September 6th from 6pm to midnight, and Saturday, September 7th from Noon to Midnight. This year you can expect drinks from Scriptown, including a Czech Dark Lager and Sie ist Weg Fest Weizen, and Margaritas. Music will include both Polka and Mariachi bands. Featured foods include carnitas, Bavarian pretzels, and street tacos. This party will go down at Scriptown, located at 3922 Farnam. For more details, visit the Event Page on Facebook

Farmer Jon’s Market Soft Open

There is a great deal of vagueness about the exact nature of Farmer Jon’s Market, opening soon at 3512 Samson Way in Bellevue, but all will become clear(er) after this weekend’s soft open. A farm-to-table venture, the spot expects to be a veritable Frankensteinian establishment, part convenient store, part indoor Farmer’s Market, part locally sourced diner, part “vintage resale shop”. We like to get behind anyone doing the hard work of supporting local farms, so we are excited to be there! Join The Reader in welcoming new proprietor Jonathon Dodd to Bellevue! Give the page a Like on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/farmerjonsmarket/

Omaha Bicycle Shuts Down Shop

After seven years of being the coffee spot and unofficial hub of Omaha bicyclists, Omaha Bicycle Co is closing its doors at 6015 Maple at the end of the month. Right now, everything is being sold off at deep discounts (40% off a bike, anyone?) and baristas are staying on to keep everyone fueled up through the transition. The owners, staff, and ragtag team of regulars will all be missed, and The Reader wishes them the fondest of farewells.