Omaha Events to Warm Your Winter

Who's the Mac Daddy?

This Sunday, January 20, Block 16 will transform itself into Omaha's only Macaroni restaurant! Mac Attack will run from 5pm to 10pm, will very likely sell out, and will without a doubt be amazing. Get there early, expect to wait, and have a blast!

Families Get a Seat at the Brunch Table

On Sunday, February 17th, J. Coco at 5203 Leavenworth, will host Nibble+Squeak. This family-friendly event will run from 10:30am to 1:30pm, and will serve a menu that appeals to any palate! From Mimosas to Chocolate Milk, Crab Benedict to Pancake Dippers, even your picky eater will find something to love! For all the details, visit The Facebook Event Page