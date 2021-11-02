Omaha Vegan Week

It’s officially Omaha Vegan Week, and The Reader is celebrating with some of Omaha’s top talent. While several Omaha establishments have committed to exclusively plant-based menus (See our Vegan directory Here) this week proves that any of Omaha’s finest dining can be animal-free. Follow @OmahaVeganWeek on Instagram, and check our story highlight for menu previews. Tag @TheReaderOmahaDish in your Omaha Vegan Week finds for a share on our social media!

Chickening Out

Last week we mentioned The Flatiron would soon have a new tenant, and our Instagram followers had a big reaction to the announcement of who it would be. Dirty Birds will be slinging their signature sandwiches from the iconic Flatiron beginning next winter. While the timeline looks long, it’s how the team has always functioned. Intentional, deliberate moves in the right direction, every step of the way. It’s the secret to their sauce and to their success, and the wait will be worth it.

Coming Soon

The long awaited Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen will be opening next month in Aksarben Village. The spot will eventually feature a full bar, but will open with a whisky tasting room. The concept and menu by Chef Diwesh Chettri is, as the name suggests, an urban take on Indian cuisine, with an element of world-class comfort. Tentative opening date is set for December 2nd.

Under our Noses

Pour Me; Cumbia quietly opened in early October, but we’re on to them now. Via facebook

With the dust up of a number of closures, supply chain shortages, and labor disputes, we failed to find the good news that happened right under our nose last month. Cumbia, a new tapas bar at 329 s 16th street opened in early October. Why are we mad? Because early October was peak mojito on the patio season. The good news is that it’s officially Tapas Tuesday, and you’ll find us at Cumbia tonight over ceviche and sangria.