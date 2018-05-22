Omaha Natives Win Food Network Slot

Potash Twins Beat It

Omaha natives and international stars Ez and Dee Potash have won a brand new show on Food Network. Beats and Bites will feature the musician foodie twins as they adventure one bite at a time, meeting with musicians, chefs, and lovers of life. Raised kosher and vegetarian, the sons of an internationally traveling mother were exposed to a rich variety of cultural cuisine early on. This fed not only their appetite, but their hunger for exploration. The pair are joyful, and it’s certain to be a fun watch! Tune in to take part in their delicious adventures! We’ll keep you posted when air dates and times are announced.

Hunger Block

Now open in Rockbrook Village, The Hunger Block offers casual Latin American inspired dishes in an inviting atmosphere. Generous portions of expertly seasoned, well-sided dishes leave nothing for your palate to desire, and almost no room for dessert. Stop in for the Arepas or Empanadas! See the menu Here.

Win With The Reader!

FoodStock is right around the corner! Next Thursday, May 31, The Reader will broadcast live from Foodstock, taking place at Marathon Ventures at 901 Fort Crook Road N. 20+ food trucks, local vendors, and a chance to win prizes from The Reader! This will be one of Bellevue's first ever zero-waste events, thanks to a partnership with Green Bellevue. More details will be available soon, and in the mean time you can visit https://www.facebook.com/events/129647177692786/ to learn more!

Bellevue Farmer’s Market Kickoff

May 26 is the official kickoff for Bellevue’s Farmer’s Market season! All of your favorite vendors will be on hand every Saturday, with several Bellevue-exclusive non-profits and artisans. For more details, head to https://www.facebook.com/events/194528291287465/