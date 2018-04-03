Omaha Says a Big Goodbye

Big Goodbyes

Big Mama's Kitchen was a North Omaha home and haven, and the proprietor was more than just a business owner. She was a cook, a teacher, a friend, and a mama to anyone who would sit at her table. On Friday, March 30, Big Mama passed away at the age of 76. An announcement made by the family states that the restaurant will be closed until Friday, giving the family time to make arrangements and attend their Matriarch's wake and funeral services. For information about attending the family, follow the restaurant on Facebook.

The family plans to continue Patricia "Big Mama" Barron's legacy by maintaining her vision, and keeping her food on the table for generations. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to Metropolitan Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 3777, Omaha, NE 68103-0777 to benefit the Patricia "Big Mama" Barron Culinary Scholarship. Donations may also be made online Here

Dinner and a Dance –Tonight

The German American Society is hosting April Showers. a dinner of Zigeuner Schnitzel or Pan Seared Cod with white wine tomatoes, or chicken fingers and macaroni for children 12 and under. You only have until 5pm today to make your reservation at 402-333-6615. Leo Lonnie Orchestra will provide the musical talent, and dancing begins at 7pm. For more details, check out the society's Event Page on Facebook.

Blatt Beer and Table – Tonight!

This evening from 6-9pm, Blatt Beer & Table (610 N 12th St) will host Texas State Fair Beer Dinner featuring Rahr & Sons. The four course meal will feature five pours of Rahr and Sons, and reservations are strongly encouraged by emailing larissa@blattbeer.com. The meal is arranged like an evening at the fair

First course Elotes: Charred corn on the cob, chipotle aioli, queso fresca, fresh cilantro and lime Paired with Paleta De Mango

Second course Frito Pie: Corn chips, slow-braised short rib chili, fire roasted chili con queso, smoked cheddar, cilantro lime crema, onion. Paired with Texas Red

Third course State Fair Corn Dog: 100% beef frankfurter cornmeal battered, sriracha maple syrup and sweet potato fries served with smoked tomato ketchup. Paired with Pride of Texas

Fourth course Fried Snickers & Oreos: Tempura battered, vanilla ice cream, bourbon chocolate sauce, powdered sugar. Paired with Iron Joe Oaked Scotch Ale