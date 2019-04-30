One Opens, Two Close, Farm Fresh on the Menu









QTea



A new Papillion shop is rolling out a cool snack just in time for warmer weather. QTea Boba Tea and Rolled Ice Cream is now open in Midlands Place at 304 Olson Drive. The sweet spot will feature bubble tea, milk tea, pea tea, and each dish is served almost too pretty to eat.

Keeping it Fresh

Spring menus are being rolled out at several Omaha restaurants. With responsible sourcing comes fluctuating menus, and as the seasons get warmer, menus get hotter. Drop us an email at Sara@TheReader.Com and tell us your favorite seasonal menu for a chance to be featured in an upcoming issue of The Reader!

Speaking of Farm Fresh

Are you ready to stroll the streets in search of fresh produce, meat, eggs, herbs, flowers, and crafts? Farmer’s Market season is upon us!

Old Market Saturdays starting May 5th

Aksarben Sundays starting May 6th

Bellevue opens in early May

Village Point Saturdays starting May 5

Florence Mill Opens June 2nd

Peace Gardens of South Omaha won’t open until late summer

Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday

With the decline in chain dining over the last several years, Ruby Tuesday has adjusted its menu, hours, and specials repeatedly over the last 2 years to try to find a savior combination. Nationwide, more than one hundred locations have been shut down, including the Omaha Pacific location in 2016, due to poor performance or declining sales. As of Monday, the 29th, the Cornhusker location of Ruby Tuesday, as well as the Council Bluffs location have both been closed.

Last Chance to Make a Choice

Today is your last chance to be heard! Vote in the Reader’s Choice Best of the Big O poll by heading to https://thereader.secondstreetapp.com/2019-Readers-Choice-Best-of-the-Big-O/