Duck, Duck, Pastrami

Czech it Out!

The Assumption annual Czech dinner will take place Saturday, May 19th beginning at 11:30am. The event is concurrent with the annual parish festival, which includes rides, games, raffles, and more. This annual dinner will be held at 5602 S. 22nd St. and feature the traditional pork or duck, potatoes, dumplings, and sauerkraut with rye bread.

Cost for the dinner is $12 for pork, $14 for duck, and the meal is available for take-out. Bring the family and enjoy the rich traditions of the Czech community!

Midtown Crossing Catches Their Culprit

Culprit Café opened a new location at 3201 Farnam at Midtown Crossing. This is the second location for the artisan bakery and café, and the menu will follow from the original location at 1603 Farnam. Welcome to Midtown, Culprit!

Ansel’s Opening

Ansel’s Pastrami and Bagels has found a home at 4007 Farnam in the Blackstone District. The shop has introductory hours of 11am to 2pm Tuesday through Saturday, and will soon offer breakfast, vegetarian, and vegan options available.