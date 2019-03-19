Pints for a Purpose and Dinner With Dogs

Pints for a Purpose

× Expand Barchen

Barchen Beer Garden at 6209 Maple is teaming up with Dogfish Head, Omaha Bar Association, Bayerische Staatsbraierei, and Senator Megan Hunt and raising a glass (and funds) for the American Red Cross flood relief efforts. Head to Barchen this Thursday from 4pm – 9pm for an always amazing time, this time, for a cause. Find more details and donate at https://www.facebook.com/events/1157880547715239/

Date With a Dog

Baxter Subaru and Friends Forever think your dog could use a night out. At the 2019 Dining With Dogs event on April 27th, Fido finally gets the attention he hasn’t had since… probably April 26th. But you love your dog and it’s for a good cause! Enjoy cocktails, dinner, and a silent auction, all benefiting Nebraska Humane Society. One pup per paying patron, doggy-safe food will be served. Grab your tickets or leave a donation HERE. The event will take place at 17130 Burt Street (The New Baxter Subaru Location) from 6pm-9pm. It's gonna be a real ruff night!