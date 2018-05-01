Pizza, Beer, and Hot Dogs

Near to Beer(Fest)

Early Bird tickets go on sale today for the Great Nebraska BeerFest. The event, which takes place August 18 at Werner Park, will feature more than 400 beers from 90 breweries. Early Bird tickets are $35, and prices rise to $50 the day of the event. Special VIP tickets include an early 12:30-2pm session, in addition to the remainder of the day’s 2pm-6pm festivities. Live music, prizes, workshops, and samples will keep you entertained and educated through the day’s events. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://mailchi.mp/nebraskabrewingco/2018-great-nebraska-beerfest-tickets-on-sale-1566649

Speaking of Early Bird

The 10th Annual Pizza Review is coming next month. The always sold-out event is coming to The Waiting Room June 5, and advance tickets are $15. Grab yours at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3966189?partner_id=226&cobrand=1percentHave you managed to snag tickets to this event in the past? Tell us about your experience by commenting here or emailing Sara@TheReader.Com

Smoked Dogs?

Hookah 402 is hosing a hot dog pig-out on Monday, May 14th from 6pm-8pm. The venue is offering the hot dogs as a complimentary gift to their guests for the evening, so simply show up and chow down! Show your interest on the Events Page to give Hookah 402 an idea of how many dogs to hot.