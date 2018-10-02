Pizza, Kolaches, Tacos, and More!

This weekend The Notre Dame Sisters will set up a stand across from the Florence Mill to sell their famous Kolaches. On October 6th from 10am to 4pm, and on October 7th from 10 am to 3pm, you can support the sisters’ efforts to raise funds for the Safe Homes Ministry by purchasing the pastries at 9102 N 30th street.

Grecian Gyros Says Goodbye

Norm Maben, prolific owner of Grecian Gyros, has passed away at the age of 87. The restaurant remains open, as the family feels this would best represent Norm’s wishes. He will receive a military burial later this month. Stop in and share a memory of Norm, and be sure to continue to support his local establishment as family mourns his passing.

Attack-A-Taco Vegan Taco Truck is officially established, with hours and locations to expand in the near future. For now, you can get your fix on Sundays outside of Natural Grocer’s at 7831 Dodge street from 12pm-4pm. Follow @AttackATaco on Instagram for more!

Gardeners Aren’t Born, They’re Locally Grown

The Big Garden is known for their community workshops, but tomorrow from 6pm-8pm, they’ll become your new favorite pizza parlor. Learn to make the perfect pie with ingredients from Saturday’s workshop. Local, sustainable, and absolutely delicious, your personal pie will be cooked in a cob-oven. No available this week? Check back for Movie and Pizza night in the Garden on Wednesay October 24th at 7pm for a themed movie night! City Sprouts and The Big Garden work collaboratively to bring fresh fun to the community. Free and low-cost events are sprouting up all the time, so follow along on Facebook to stay in-the-know on how to grow! https://www.facebook.com/The-Big-Garden-151469323935/