Pizza, Tacos, and Ice Cream

Go Ahead and Get it Twisted

A Taste of Naples Catering will be slinging slices at Twisted Vine this Friday from 5pm until 8pm, or until they’ve sold out. Skip the fish fry and try something new! The Papillion spot features frequent pop-ups, live music, and an extensive wine menu. For more details about the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/297249914281199/

Taco Trot

If we’ve learned anything in the last few years, it’s that EVERY VOTE MATTERS. Let your voice be heard at Midtown Crossing on April 6th. From 11am to 3pm at participating restaurants, sample $2 mini tacos with optional drink pairings at additional cost. Try as many samples as you like and cast your ballot for the best bite. Pairings and other details will be announced on the events page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2042273685871531/

Freezing for a Reason

Enjoy this significantly more balmy weather with a cup of Thai rolled ice cream from Freezing at Aksarben. From March 13th-15th, a portion of proceeds benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation, making dreams come true for critically ill kids who need just one more miracle. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/1507927992675451/?event_time_id=1507927999342117