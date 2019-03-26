Ramen Day Approaches

How Will You Celebrate Ramen Day?

Yoshi-Ya at Flagship Commons is offering $1 ramen in celebration, and for those who happily pay between $9 and $12 for a bowl of the rich, velvety Tonkatsu, this is more than enough reason to celebrate!

Westroads Mall 2nd level 10000 California

Ika Ramen and Izakaya and sister business Ika San are the original and the remix when it comes to Omaha Ramen. The bowls are increasingly creative, while never losing the integrity of the traditional bowl.

IkaSan 1114 Jones Ste C

Ika Ramen and Izakaya 6109 Maple St

Jinya may be a chain, but the build-your-own bowl establishment gets it right, every time. Add-ins, extra noodles, and interesting combinations means you’ll never tire of the comfort classic.

Jinya Ramen 7010 Dodge

New kid on the block Rizin Ramen is unlike any other bowl you’ve had in Omaha. Rather than serving the standards you’ve become accustomed to, the owner, who goes by Sean, wants you to try a bowl traditional to where he was born in Sapporo city. While he is aware that he is teaching a staff from scratch, and that he’ll face a few setbacks in the process, he hopes Omaha will give him a chance to show how much Japan has to offer.

Rizin 2814 South 108th

