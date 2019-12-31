Ring in the Roaring 20s!

If you dropped the ball on making NYE plans, The Reader has you covered!









It’s not too late to make a reservation! The following places still have seating available as of the time of publication.

Butterfish at 3901 Farnam St – All day specials on plates, sushi, and cocktails begin at 11am and run through close. Very few reservations remain, so call 402-934-8979 to reserve your seats.

Herbe Sainte at 1934 S 67th st – Enjoy crawfish and shrimp boil and champagne specials until 1am. Full regular menu will be available beginning at 3pm.

MeatMobile – If you’ll be ringing in the New Year in the Blackstone District, stop by Scriptown Brewing. Meatmobile will be stationed in back slinging hearty snacks to start your year right.

Caddy’s Kitchen and Cocktails at 115 W Broadway – A full regular menu and a host of specials will greet your party at Caddy’s. Enjoy prime rib, filet, lobster, and lamb ribs. Call 712-256-0070 to make your reservations.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse 222 S 15th st – Make Reservations Here before they’re spoken for and enjoy a four-course dinner, midnight toast, and live music.

Farnam House Brewing 3558 Farnam – candied pork roast, vinegar poached sturgeon with in a thyme cream sauce, vegan mushroom stroganoff, champagne fried shrimp, and cheesecake will be properly paired with Farnam House beer to put a delicious final note on 2019.

The Grey Plume 220 S 31st Ave – A four-course chef’s tasting menu with prohibition era cocktails is a fun way to spend any Tuesday. This one just happens to be the last of the year!

Gorat’s Steak House 4917 Center – Peruse the New Year’s Eve dinner menu, enjoy drinks, and dance the night away with Janet Staley Trio.

J. Gilbert’s 1010 Capitol Ave – A special NYE 3-course dinner offering will be available along side J. Gilbert’s standard dinner menu. The restaurant will serve until 11pm, and you’ll be home before the clock strikes 12!