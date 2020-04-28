Science Over Dollar Signs

After Word from Ricketts, Crickets

The continued existence of the Omaha Dining scene is entirely to the credit of fast-thinking restaurant staff (And of course, those of you who have continued to patronize from your own homes) While already operating on razor thin margins, restaurants have found innovative ways to stay relevant and continue to serve. They have done so at significant cost to themselves, and many have been operating at a loss for over a month. In spite of their eagerness to return to business, many local establishments are taking Pete Rickets’ May 4th expiration for current distancing restrictions with a grain of salt.

Citing the concerns for public health, many of your favorite Omaha establishments are choosing to set an example. Their caution in maintaining their new carryout-only policies will aid in the flattening of the curve. While it is unfair to place the responsibility for the public health on the shoulders of restaurant staff and owners, those who are doing so prove their greatest interests lie in having healthy staff and clientele to come back to one day. The knee-jerk reaction to lost profits would be to cash in on this premature attempt at an economic jump-start, but these small business owners are thinking big-picture.

We are very mindful of the effort and sacrifice it takes to maintain a restaurant under any circumstances. While we understand the decision was difficult to make, we fully support those establishments putting the safety of their staff and communities first.