Shifting Modes, For Good

What Can I Do?

Right now, you’re feeling angry and frustrated. You want to help enact changes and make the world a better place, but you don’t know how. You feel helpless.

Big impact comes from little changes and everyone doing what they can. If you want to learn more about what you can do with your little spare time, your limited resources, and your unlimited compassion to make your own community a more inclusive and successful place, check out Local Food Happy Hour, a gathering of like-minded locals who are hungry for change. The upcoming meetup will feature Beth Ostdiek Smith, founder and CEO of Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue. The events are free, and you will leave energized and empowered to make a difference! https://www.facebook.com/events/2060061254210416/

Mode Shift for SamFam

SamFam founder and father Ron Samuelson and his team are within striking distance on their newest concept, Mode de Vie. The French fusion establishment will boast a champagne bar which intends to cultivate the largest sparkling wine offerings in the city. Full and half pours, flights, and by the glass bubbly will be offered at the casual yet refined restaurant. SamFam is owned and run by Ron Samuelson, former co-owner of M’s Pub, and his nephews Justin and Aaron Halbert. The family also owns and operates Della Costa and Herbe Sainte.