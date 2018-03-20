So Long Sangria, Little Espana Says Adios

Little Goodbyes

Little Espana will be closing its doors in April. The closure of Espana in Benson October of 2016 was softened by owner Carlos Mendez’s partnership with Ben Maides in their new venture, Au Courant, and by the fact that Little Espana would continue serving Omaha's favorite tapas and sangria. Mendez promises a new and exciting addition, The Hunger Block, in the same Rockbrook store front come May. The final day of operation for Little Espana will be April 14th.

Food Truck Round Up

Several events this Spring and Summer will allow you to sample several of Omaha’s finest food trucks.

This year, Junkstock will be parking in Waterloo from April 6-April 8. Full Details Here

The Third Annual Food Truck Rally takes place in Downtown Benson on Friday, May 18th and Friday, September 14th. Full Details Here

The Second Annual FoodStock will take place Thursday, May 31st at Marathon Ventures in Bellevue. More details to come.

Stick with The Reader to stay ahead of food truck events, and follow your favorite food trucks on Facebook to track their location!