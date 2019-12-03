So Long to Cajun, Hello to Arcadian









Mouth of the South

After a successful Friendsgiving event last week, Mouth of the South Southern Grub announced an immediate, though temporary closure as they seek out a new location. The owner assures that your favorite Cajun style foods will be back on the menu soon! For opening dates and location updates, follow along on Facebook

Curry in a Hurry

Located at 8303 Maple, Curry in a Hurry celebrated their official grand opening last week. The drive-through or dine-in spot offers a full menu of standard Indian and Anglo-Indian favorites in bio-degradable dishware. The restaurant is still hiring staff and working out early opening kinks, but initial reviews are coming in hot and positive. For a look at the menu, the hours, and upcoming specials, follow the restaurant on Facebook

Acadian Grill

Acadian Grill has opene d a second location in the former Kith and Kin Dundee. The new establishment at 5018 Underwood brings the French Soul Food to Dundee with the full menu you love from the Miracle Hills location, but with slightly altered hours of operation. Stop in Mondays-Thursdays 3pm to 9pm, Fridays from 3pm to 10 pm, 3:00. Saturday 11am to 2pm and 4pm to 10pm, and Sunday Brunch from 11am to 2pm, and dinner service from 4pm to 8pm. For a full menu, restaurant history, and additional details, visit https://acadiangrille.com/