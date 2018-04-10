Stirnella Keeps Space for WCA

Dine Out For a Cause With Stirnella

× Expand Coddled Egg on Peasant Bread at Stirnella

Stirnella will be dedicating a portion of proceeds from dinner service on Thursday, April 19th, to the Women's Center for Advancement. The WCA provides support, counselling, and advocacy for anyone in Omaha seeking to become independent from a domestic violence or trafficking situation.

Deadly Dinners

The Dinner Detective will be serving up a murder mystery meal every Saturday this Spring and Summer. Ticket price includes a 4 course meal, a prize for top sleuth, interactive show, and gratuity. For an additional fee, you can incriminate a member of your dinner party as a suspect, creating an experience you'll never forget! For dates, additional details, and to purchase tickets, head to https://www.thedinnerdetective.com/omaha/schedule/

Dandelion Sprouts Season's Schedule

Dandelion Pop-Up has announced this year's roster of restaurateurs. A few new names are peppered among Omaha's culinary elite. Dandelion kicks off next Friday, April 20 with Kathmandu Momo Station, a new offering to the Dandelion scene. Stay informed by following Dandelion on Facebook and Instagram!