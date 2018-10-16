That's a Masarap!

Masarap Prepares Grand Opening

Get a taste of Philippine Cuisine with this exciting grand opening event! Masarap, which translates to “delicious” is a crash course in Filipino culture, custom, and cuisine, and features your favorite flavors from hosts Awesome Eggrolls. The new establishment at 6610 S 168th street plans to open on November 13th, and will have fluctuating hours, so follow on Facebook to know for sure! For now, Masarap will share a Facebook page with sister business Awesome Eggrolls, and you can find all pertinent information Here

Be Your Own Butcher

The Growing Gardeners Workshop series offers hands-on training in a myriad of food raising, growing, and preparation techniques. The latest in the series is a Hog Butchering 101 demonstration by Jared Uecker of O'Tillie Pork & Pantry on October 18th. Gain the skills to break down a locally raised hog from start to finish. For details and to sign up, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2615047012054335/ . These workshops are a collaborative effort between The Big Garden and City Sprouts, offering classes on a multitude of growing practices at little to no cost. Follow along on Facebook for updates on upcoming classes!

Crawl at The Crossing

On Sunday, November 4th, Midtown Crossing will host a chili crawl at participating restaurants. Chili samples will cost $3, with recommended beer pairings at additional cost. For a list of participating businesses, follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/168784474029373/