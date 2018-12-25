The Drover Smoked Out

Smoked Steak

An early morning fire hit The Drover on Christmas Eve, resulting in fast action from local emergency workers. Fire fighters had the flames extinguished within twenty minutes. The flames originated in an exhaust. Workers evacuated immediately and no injuries were reported. Responders reported that the fire damage was minimal, but the smoke damage throughout the restaurant resulted in the establishment closing for the day. The Reader will follow this story for updates on work and reopening!

Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker Grill close their doors on December 22nd. The establishment specialized in pre-made, health conscious meals on the go, and was located at 2835 s 170th street. The establishment served up a variety of dishes, portioned and prepped for over 5 years. Similar establishments in Omaha have reduced store fronts in the last year, though statistically more residence are taking to food prep and macro-specific eating habits. We are interested to see what owners have cooking next!

The Reader wishes you and yours a very happy holiday!