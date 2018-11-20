Three Events to Warm your Weekend

Alumni Dinner

Sunday, December 2nd will kick off a dinner series hosted by Dante West featuringV.Mertz executive chef Jake Newton. Chef Newton has developed a menu for the first alumni dinner that will feature fried oyster and beef tartare; steamed Carolina gold rice, kombu-cured sea trout, razor clams, brassicas, and black truffle; flambé of foie gras, grapefruit kosho, sourdough bread, olive crumb white alba truffle; trio of squab; roasted breast, confit leg and thigh, consommé, fermented butternut squash, wood-roasted comte, Cipollini onion, white alba truffle; sugar cured egg yolk, sunchoke ice cream, ginger, chocolate and malt granola. Reservations for the dinner can be made by calling the restaurant at 402-932-3708. Ticket price is $275, and does not include tax or gratuity, A deposit will be required at the time of reservation.

Additionally, this weekend will be the start of Dante at Blackstone's extended hours. Take home a hot, wood-fired pie even when the craving hits after-hours! Beginning Friday, hours extend to midnight. Learn more by visiting Dante on Facebook

Taco Bout Brunch!

Taco Co will host its first brunch this weekend. Saturday from 11am to 3pm, the restaurant will feature cocktails, nachos, and music from Dj Shif D.

Donut ya Wanna?

O’Leavers is hosting an Italian Donut Pop-Up event this Sunday, November 25. The event starts at noon, and features ricotta filled Italian pastries made by Melynda and Darian Stout. Proof that Pumpkin Spice season officially ends Thursday!

However you plan to spend this Thursday, we hope it’s absolutely delicious! Thanks for being loyal Readers, and our entire staff wishes you a happy holiday!