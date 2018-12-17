Two New Offerings in Omaha

Coming Soon!

We’ve been watching with anticipation as Olive and Ash completes construction, and it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer! Follow along on Facebook and their official Website for menus and opening dates. The establishment will offer drive through, pickup, and delivery of their original concept pizzas.

Ono Pinay Kitchen

Coming in January to 2221 Madison in Bellevue, Ono Pinay Kitchen will specialize in Filipino and Hawaiian food. With a grand opening date of January 12, the establishment is part of a growing Filipino presence in Omaha. OPK started as a stand at the Farmer’s Market, before operating as a catering business. We are excited for OPK to finally have a brick and mortar to offer their authentic fare, and can’t wait to stop by!