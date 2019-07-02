Two Ways to Get Sticky This July









A Light Ribbing

Head to Stinson Park on Saturday, July 27th for the 7th annual Ribstock BBQ Festival. Prize winning food, drinks, and live entertainment will make this the family-friendly event you won’t want to miss this July. $10 tasting tickets can be purchased day-of for your chance to sample ribs from four competitors and place your vote for people’s choice. The event is cash-only, but atms will be accessible on-site all day. A portion of the day’s proceeds will benefit Food Bank For the Heartland. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/ribstockbbq/

Little Bohemia Sends a Sneak Peek

If you’re ready for your first taste of the new Little Bohemia, prepare for a Fizzy’s Fountain and Liquors sneak peek. Brought to you by the minds that gave us Nite Owl, Fizzy’s will have their first Block 16 pop-up event on Saturday, July 13th. To learn more about the upcoming shop visit them on Facebook. Expect a grand opening of the 21+ soda shop and old fashioned diner later this year.

Do you have a food event you’d like featured in The Reader? Email Sara@TheReader.Com and get on our schedule!