Wine, Beer, Bacon, and Coffee

Free Event Tonight

Spirit World at Aksarben Village at 6680 Center is hosting an Italian wine tasting event this evening from 5-7pm. This free event will feature Allegrini Valpolicella, Allegrini Palazzo della Torre, and Pieropan Soave wine samples, with introductions to each by a wine expert from Lux Wines. Space will be limited, so arrive early.

Straw-Bucks

In a bold attempt at “wokedness”, Starbucks is doing away with plastic single-use straws. The company plans to have eliminated plastic straws at all global locations by 2020, and the phase-out has already begun. You may now find your favorite cold drink accompanied by a flat (still plastic) non-domed lid. The company uses the comparison of “adult sippy cups”, which is to say, sippy cups but with something you wish your kids didn’t also want to drink. But what about frapps? I asked the same question. Paper straws are now being introduced at the pilot locations for your favorite caffeinated milk shake. It’s a baby step in the right direction from a company that issues more than 1billion plastic straws per year. Cheers to you, Starbucks!

Omaha Beer and Bacon Fest

The Sixth Annual Omaha Beer and Bacon Festival will be hosted by The Old Mattress Factory on Saturday, August 4th. Gates open at 5pm for VIPs, and 6pm for general admission ticket holders. The foamy and fatty fest will feature food competition with prizes to be won, and a trip to the World Food Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama for the best bacon themed dish. Food samples, beer pairings, and fun for those 21+ older, with funds being raised for an important cause. Last year, the event raised $10,000 for United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska, and in previous years funds were raised for Ronald McDonald House, keeping families near their loved little ones while they receive treatments at Children’s Hospital. For ticket information, head to https://www.facebook.com/events/599445697090785/